Lista de vencedores dos Oscars

Conheça todos os vencedores da 89.ª edição dos Oscars.
Melhor Filme
"Moonlight"
Melhor Realização
Damien Chazelle, por "La La Land: Melodia de Amor"
Melhor Ator
Casey Affleck, por "Manchester by the Sea"
Melhor Atriz
Emma Stone, por "La La Land: Melodia do Amor"
Melhor Ator Secundário
Mahershala Ali, por "Moonlight"
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Viola Davis, por "Vedações"
Melhor Fotografia
"La La Land: Melodia de Amor", Linus Sandgren
Melhor Argumento Adaptado
"Moonlight", Barry Jenkins
Melhor Argumento Original
"Manchester by the Sea", Kenneth Lonergan
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
"O Vendedor", de Asghar Farhadi (Irão)
Melhor Filme de Animação
"Zootrópolis", de Byron Howard, Rich Moore e Clark Spencer
Melhor Documentário
"O.J.: Made in America", de Ezra Edelman e Caroline Waterlow
Melhor Documentário Curta-metragem
"The White Helmets"
Melhor Curta-metragem de Imagem Real
"Sing"
Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação
"Piper", Alan Barillaro e Marc Sondheimer
Melhor Direção de Arte
"La La Land: Melodia de Amor"
Melhor Montagem
"O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge", John Gilbert
Melhor Caracterização
"Esquadrão Suicida", Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini e Christopher Nelson
Melhor Guarda-roupa
"Monstros Fantásticos e Onde Encontrá-los", Colleen Atwood
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
"La La Land: Melodia de Amor", Justin Hurwitz
Melhor Canção
"City Of Stars", do filme "La La Land: Melodia de Amor" , Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul
Melhor Montagem de Som
"O Primeiro Encontro", Sylvain Bellemare
Melhor Mistura de Som
"O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge", Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie e Peter Grace
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
"O Livro da Selva", Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones e Dan Lemmon