Cinema

Lista de vencedores dos Oscars

Lista de vencedores dos Oscars

Conheça todos os vencedores da 89.ª edição dos Oscars.

Melhor Filme

"Moonlight"

Melhor Realização

Damien Chazelle, por "La La Land: Melodia de Amor"

Melhor Ator

Casey Affleck, por "Manchester by the Sea"

Melhor Atriz

Emma Stone, por "La La Land: Melodia do Amor"

Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali, por "Moonlight"

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Viola Davis, por "Vedações"

Melhor Fotografia

"La La Land: Melodia de Amor", Linus Sandgren

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

"Moonlight", Barry Jenkins

Melhor Argumento Original

"Manchester by the Sea", Kenneth Lonergan

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

"O Vendedor", de Asghar Farhadi (Irão)

Melhor Filme de Animação

"Zootrópolis", de Byron Howard, Rich Moore e Clark Spencer

Melhor Documentário

"O.J.: Made in America", de Ezra Edelman e Caroline Waterlow

Melhor Documentário Curta-metragem

"The White Helmets"

Melhor Curta-metragem de Imagem Real

"Sing"

Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação

"Piper", Alan Barillaro e Marc Sondheimer

Melhor Direção de Arte

"La La Land: Melodia de Amor"

Melhor Montagem

"O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge", John Gilbert

Melhor Caracterização

"Esquadrão Suicida", Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini e Christopher Nelson

Melhor Guarda-roupa

"Monstros Fantásticos e Onde Encontrá-los", Colleen Atwood

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

"La La Land: Melodia de Amor", Justin Hurwitz

Melhor Canção

"City Of Stars", do filme "La La Land: Melodia de Amor" , Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul

Melhor Montagem de Som

"O Primeiro Encontro", Sylvain Bellemare

Melhor Mistura de Som

"O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge", Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie e Peter Grace

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

"O Livro da Selva", Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones e Dan Lemmon

C.C.
Tópicos
Partilhe este artigo no Facebook
Partilhas
Partilhas
Comentários

Recomendadas

Outras Notícias

Outros conteúdos GM

Conteúdo Patrocinado

Próximo Artigo