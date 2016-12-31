Conheça os apresentadores dos Globos de Ouro 2017

Carolina Morais Hoje às 14:05 Facebook

Na cerimónia dos Globos de Ouro 2017, que decorre a 8 de janeiro, figuras como Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Drew Barrymore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Matt Damon subirão ao palco para entregar estatuetas.

Falta pouco mais de uma semana para a cerimónia dos Globos de Ouro 2017. Já sabíamos que Jimmy Fallon será o anfitrião de serviço, já conhecíamos os nomeados e, agora, a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood acaba de nos revelar os nomes das estrelas que irão entregar os prémios das várias categorias.

Não vão faltar figuras que, em anos anteriores, já conquistaram a mesma estatueta dourada. Destaquem-se, entre elas, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Eddie Redmayne ou Sylvester Stallone.

Ao palco também subirá Amy Shumer, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Pine, Priyanka Chopra, Zoë Saldana, Anna Kendrick, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Diego Luna, Brie Larson, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia e Timothy Olyphant.

Os Globos de Ouro ficarão ainda marcados por uma homenagem a Meryl Streep, a quem será entregue o prémio de carreira Cecil B. Demille. Esta 74.ª cerimónia realiza-se a 8 de janeiro no Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, em Los Angeles, EUA.

Recorde a lista completa de nomeados:

Nomeados em Televisão:

Série de Drama

"The Crown"

"A Guerra dos Tronos"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

"Westworld"



Série de Comédia ou Musical

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Mozart in the Jungle"

"Transparent"

"Veep"



Minissérie ou Telefilme

"American Crime"

"The Dresser"

"The Night Manager"

"The Night Of"

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Atriz em Série de Drama

Caitriona Balfe ("Outlander")

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Keri Russell ("The American")

Winona Ryder ("Stranger Things")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")



Ator em Série de Drama

Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")

Billy Bob Thornton ("Goliath")



Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Sarah Jessica Parker ("Divorce")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Atriz em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Felicity Huffman ("American Crime")

Riley Keough ("The Girlfriend Experience")

Sarah Paulson ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story")

Charlotte Rampling ("London Spy")

Kerry Washington ("Confirmation")

Ator em Série de Drama

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Gael García Bernal ("Mozart in the Jungle")

Nick Nolte ("Graves")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Ator em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of")

Bryan Cranston ("All the Way")

Tom Hiddleston ("The Night Manager")

John Turturro ("The Night Of")

Courtney B. Vance ("The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story")



Ator Secundário em TV

Sterling K. Brown ("The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story")

Hugh Laurie ("The Night Manager")

John Lithgow ("The Crown")

Christian Slater ("Mr. Robot")

John Travolta ("The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story")



Nomeados em Cinema:

Realizador

Damien Chazelle ("La La Land")

Tom Ford ("Nocturnal Animals")

Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge")

Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight")

Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea")



Filme Estrangeiro

"Divines"

"Elle"

"Neruda"

"The Salesman"

"Toni Erdmann"



Filme de Animação

"Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Zootopia"



Banda Sonora Original

"Moonlight"

"La La Land"

"Arrival"

"Lion"

"Hidden Figures"



Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")

Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")

Simon Helberg ("Florence Foster Jenkins")

Dev Patel ("Lion")

Aaron Taylor Johsnon ("Nocturnal Animals")



Melhor Argumento

Damien Chazelle ("La La Land")

Tom Ford ("Nocturnal Animals")

Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight")

Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea")

Taylor Sheridan ("Hell or High Water")

Melhor Música

"Can't Stop the Feeling" ("Trolls")

"City of Stars" ("La La Land")

"Faith" ("Sing")

"Gold" ("Gold")

"How Far I"ll Go" ("Moana")