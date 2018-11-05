Música
Os vencedores dos MTV Europe Music Awards
Camila Cabello venceu quatro prémios na 25.ª edição dos MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA, na sigla em inglês) que se realizou em Bilbao, Espanha. Diogo Piçarra ficou com o prémio português. O lusodescendente Shawn Mendes e a brasileira Anitta também foram distinguidos.
LISTA DE VENCEDORES DOS MTV EMA 2018:
Camila Cabello
Melhor Artista
Melhor Video, "Havana" ft. Young Thug
Melhor Canção, "Havana" ft. Young Thug
Melhor Artista dos EUA
**
Dua Lipa
Melhor artista Pop
**
Cardi B
Artista Revelação
**
Nicki Minaj
Melhor Look
Melhor Hip Hop
**
Shawn Mendes
Melhor atuação ao vivo
Melhor Artista do Canadá
**
5 Seconds of Summer
Melhor banda rock
**
Panic! At The Disco
Melhor Alternativa
**
Marshmello
Melhor Eletrónica
**
BTS
Maiores fãs
**
Alessia Cara
Melhor palco mundial, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapura 2018
**
Diogo Piçarra
Melhor Artista de Portugal
**
Anitta
Melhor Artista do Brasil