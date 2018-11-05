05.11.2018

Música

Os vencedores dos MTV Europe Music Awards

Os vencedores dos MTV Europe Music Awards

Camila Cabello venceu quatro prémios na 25.ª edição dos MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA, na sigla em inglês) que se realizou em Bilbao, Espanha. Diogo Piçarra ficou com o prémio português. O lusodescendente Shawn Mendes e a brasileira Anitta também foram distinguidos.

LISTA DE VENCEDORES DOS MTV EMA 2018:

Camila Cabello

Melhor Artista

Melhor Video, "Havana" ft. Young Thug

Melhor Canção, "Havana" ft. Young Thug

Melhor Artista dos EUA

**

Dua Lipa

Melhor artista Pop

**

Cardi B

Artista Revelação

**

Nicki Minaj

Melhor Look

Melhor Hip Hop

**

Shawn Mendes

Melhor atuação ao vivo

Melhor Artista do Canadá

**

5 Seconds of Summer

Melhor banda rock

**

Panic! At The Disco

Melhor Alternativa

**

Marshmello

Melhor Eletrónica

**

BTS

Maiores fãs

**

Alessia Cara

Melhor palco mundial, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapura 2018

**

Diogo Piçarra

Melhor Artista de Portugal

**

Anitta

Melhor Artista do Brasil

Tópicos
Partilhe este artigo no Facebook
Twitter
Partilhas
Comentários

Destaques

Exclusivos

ver mais vídeos