O legado é vasto e precioso. Aqui ficam somente dez das mais marcantes canções de Aretha Franklin.

"Respect", do disco "I never loved a man the way I love you", 1967, escrita por Ottis Redding

"(You make me feel like) a natural woman", do disco "Lady soul", 1967, escrita por Gerry Goffin, Carole King e Jerry Wexler

"I say a little prayer", disco "Aretha now", 1968, escrita por Burt Bacharach e Hal David

"Chain of Fools", dos disco "Lady soul", 1968, escrita por Don Covay

"I never loved a man (the way I love you", 1967, escrita por Ronnie Shannon

"Do right woman, do right man", do disco "I never loved a man the way I love you", 1967, escrita por Chips Moman e Dan Penn

"Skylark", dos disco "Laughing on the outside", 1963, escrita por Johnny Mercer e Hoagy Carmichael

"Think", do disco "Aretha now", 1968, escrita por Aretha Franklin e Ted White

"Dr. Fellgood (love is a serious bussiness)", do disco "I never loved a man the way I love you", 1967, escrita por Aretha Fraklin e Ted White

"Rock steady", do disco "Young, gifted and black", 1972, Aretha Franklin