Mulheres monopolizam Grammys

O mundo pode não ser das mulheres, mas a música é. Pelo menos, este ano.
Os nomeados da próxima edição dos Grammys, os prémios norte-americanos de música, foram revelados esta terça-feira e as artistas femininas levam uma enormíssima vantagem.
A cantora portuguesa Maria Mendes está também nomeada pelos arranjos do tema "Asas Fechadas", coassinados com o pianista John Beasley.
A 63ª cerimónia de entrega dos prémios está agendada para 21 de janeiro de 2021.
Gravação do Ano
Beyoncé - Black Parade
Black Pumas - Colors
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Doja Cat - Say So
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa - Don"t Start Now
Post Malone - Circles
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage
Melhor Performance Rock
Fiona Apple - Shameika
Big Thief - Not
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Haim - The Steps
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Grace Potter - Daylight
Melhor Performance Metal
Body Count - Bum-Rush
Code Orange - Underneath
In the Moment - The In-Between
Poppy - Bloodmoney
Power Trip - Executioner"s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live
Melhor Canção Rock
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief - Not
Fiona Apple - Shameika
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Melhor Álbum Rock
Fontaines D.C. - A Hero"s Death
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Grace Potter - Daylight
Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury
The Strokes - The New Abnormal
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck - Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Brittany Howard - Jaime
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
Canção do Ano
Beyoncé - Black Parade
Roddy Ricch - The Box
Taylor Swift - Cardigan
Post Malone - Circles
Dua Lipa - Don"t Start Now
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending
Álbum do Ano
Jhené Aiko - Chilombo
Black Pumas - Black Pumas
Coldplay - Everyday Life
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 3
Haim - Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Post Malone - Hollywood"s Bleeding
Taylor Swift - Folklore
Melhor Artista Novo
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor Performance Dupla/Grupo Pop
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions
BTS - Dynamite
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile
Melhor Álbum Pop
Justin Bieber - Changes
Lady Gaga - Chromatica
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Taylor Swift - Folklore
Melhor Performance Pop a Solo
Justin Bieber - Yummy
Doja Cat - Say So
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift - Cardigan
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrónica
Arca - Kick I
Baauer - Planet"s Mad
Disclosure - Energy
Kaytranada - Bubba
Madeon - Good Faith
Melhor Performance Rap
Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle - Deep Reverence
DaBaby - Bop
Jack Harlow - What"s Poppin
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage
Pop Smoke - Dior
Melhor Álbum Rap
D Smoke - Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo
Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony
Nas - King"s Disease
Royce Da 5"9" - The Allegory
Melhor Canção Rap
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch - The Box
Drake - Laugh Now, Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk)
DaBaby - Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch)
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage (feat. Beyoncé)
Melhor Álbum Folk
Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen - Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters - Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - All the Good Times
Melhor Álbum de Música Global (ex-world music)
Antibalas - FU Chronicles
Burna Boy - Twice As Tall
Bebel Gilberto - Agora
Anoushka Shankar - Love Letters
Tinariwen - Amadjar
Melhor Vídeo
Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl
Future Featuring Drake - Life is Good
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
Harry Styles - Adore You
Woodkid - Goliath