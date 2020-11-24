Mulheres monopolizam Grammys

Hoje às 20:07 Facebook

O mundo pode não ser das mulheres, mas a música é. Pelo menos, este ano.

Os nomeados da próxima edição dos Grammys, os prémios norte-americanos de música, foram revelados esta terça-feira e as artistas femininas levam uma enormíssima vantagem.

A cantora portuguesa Maria Mendes está também nomeada pelos arranjos do tema "Asas Fechadas", coassinados com o pianista John Beasley.

A 63ª cerimónia de entrega dos prémios está agendada para 21 de janeiro de 2021.

Gravação do Ano

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Black Pumas - Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Doja Cat - Say So

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa - Don"t Start Now

Post Malone - Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage

Melhor Performance Rock

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Big Thief - Not

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Haim - The Steps

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Grace Potter - Daylight

Melhor Performance Metal

Body Count - Bum-Rush

Code Orange - Underneath

In the Moment - The In-Between

Poppy - Bloodmoney

Power Trip - Executioner"s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Melhor Canção Rock

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief - Not

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Melhor Álbum Rock

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero"s Death

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Grace Potter - Daylight

Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury

The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck - Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Canção do Ano

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Post Malone - Circles

Dua Lipa - Don"t Start Now

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending

Álbum do Ano

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Black Pumas - Black Pumas

Coldplay - Everyday Life

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 3

Haim - Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Post Malone - Hollywood"s Bleeding

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Melhor Artista Novo

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor Performance Dupla/Grupo Pop

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions

BTS - Dynamite

Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile

Melhor Álbum Pop

Justin Bieber - Changes

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Melhor Performance Pop a Solo

Justin Bieber - Yummy

Doja Cat - Say So

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrónica

Arca - Kick I

Baauer - Planet"s Mad

Disclosure - Energy

Kaytranada - Bubba

Madeon - Good Faith

Melhor Performance Rap

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle - Deep Reverence

DaBaby - Bop

Jack Harlow - What"s Poppin

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage

Pop Smoke - Dior

Melhor Álbum Rap

D Smoke - Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony

Nas - King"s Disease

Royce Da 5"9" - The Allegory

Melhor Canção Rap

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Drake - Laugh Now, Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk)

DaBaby - Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage (feat. Beyoncé)

Melhor Álbum Folk

Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen - Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters - Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - All the Good Times

Melhor Álbum de Música Global (ex-world music)

Antibalas - FU Chronicles

Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

Bebel Gilberto - Agora

Anoushka Shankar - Love Letters

Tinariwen - Amadjar

Melhor Vídeo

Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl

Future Featuring Drake - Life is Good

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

Harry Styles - Adore You

Woodkid - Goliath