PassMúsica anuncia campanha para atividades suspensas e bares fechados

DJ Mira prepares her console at the Kater Blau club in Berlin on March 20, 2020, prior to a live-streamed session. - Because of the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, all Berlin nightclubs have been closed since March 13, causing employees and artists to lose their livelihoods. In response to the quarantine, promoters, clubs, and artists have come together to create the world’s largest virtual club called "United We Stream" which began streaming March 18. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Foto: AFP

25 Março 2020