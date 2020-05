Equipas da NBA querem acabar a época

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 5, 2020 LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Staples Center on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. - LeBron James said April 8, 2020, the abrupt shutdown of the NBA season due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has left the Los Angeles Lakers feeling like they still have something to prove. The Lakers were in the midst of a revival season, having made the playoffs for the first time in seven years, when the league suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Kateyln MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Foto: AFP

01 Maio 2020