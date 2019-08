epa07752438 The main referee Arnold Hunter (cenetr, down), from Northern Ireland, receives medical care after a firecracker sent by supporters incapacitated him during the extra time of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, second leg soccer match between Universitatea Craiova vs Budapest Honved, played in Craiova city, 275 Km west from Bucharest, Romania, 01 August 2019. EPA/BOGDAN DANESCU ROMANIA OUT

Foto: Bogdan Danescu/EPA

01 Agosto 2019