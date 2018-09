Ronaldo compra clube de futebol em Espanha

epa06994279 Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo Nazario (C) poses with the Mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Puente (L), and the President of Real Valladolid, Carlos Suarez, during the presentation ceremony of Ronaldo as the major shareholder of Spanish Primera Division League's team Real Valladolid, in Valladolid, Spain, 03 September 2018. EPA/NACHO GALLEGO

Foto: EPA

03 Setembro 2018