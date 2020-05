Liga alemã presta homenagem às vitimas com minuto de silêncio

epa08426071 Schalke, foreground and Dortmund players play in an empty stadium during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 16 May 2020. The German Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga are the first professional leagues to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. EPA/MARTIN MEISSNER / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

21 Maio 2020