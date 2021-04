epa09117303 Benfica's Luca Waldschmidt (C-R) celebrates with team-mate Julian Weigl (C-L) after scoring a goal during the Portuguese First League Soccer match between SL Benfica and Maritimo Funchal held at Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 April 2021. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Foto: EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

05 Abril 2021