Paulinho amplia vantagem dos Sporting. Palhinha lesiona-se e deixa relvado em lágrimas

Sporting's Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia (L) heads the ball with Tondela's Algerian defender Naoufel Khacef (R) during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and CD Tondela at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on November 28, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Foto: AFP

28 Novembro 2021