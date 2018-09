Pilotos e pessoal de bordo da Ryanair em greve na quarta-feira

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of low-cost airliner Ryanair is seen behind a fence while being parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Foto: REUTERS

11 Setembro 2018