Facebook anuncia mudanças no Feed

(FILES)This file illustration photo shows a Facebook App logo displayed on a smartphone in Los Angeles, March 1, 2021. - Facebook said on March 31, 2021 it was revamping its main user feeds to give people more control over what they see on the leading social network, with less reliance on algorithms. The change enables users to control and prioritize on what Facebook calls its "News Feed," or the main element seen when people log onto Facebook. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Foto: AFP

01 Abril 2021