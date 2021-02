Sonda dos Emirados Árabes envia primeira imagem de Marte

This screengrab taken from handout video received from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on February 13, 2021 shows the view of Mars from China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft as it circles the planet in space on February 12. - China's space agency released video footage from its spacecraft circling Mars on February 12, two days after it successfully entered the planet's orbit in Beijing's latest ambitious space mission. (Photo by Handout / China National Space Administration (CNSA) / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CNSA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS