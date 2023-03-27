Zelensky reuniu-se em Zaporíjia com o chefe da agência de energia atómica

JN/Agências Hoje às 15:07 Facebook

O presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky, reuniu-se esta segunda-feira com o chefe da agência de energia atómica da ONU, Rafael Mariano Grossi, em Zaporíjia, no sudeste da Ucrânia, onde se situa a maior central nuclear da Europa.

"Hoje, na cidade de Zaporíjia, tive com [o presidente] Zelensky uma rica troca [de impressões] sobre a proteção da central nuclear de Zaporíjia e do seu pessoal", disse o diretor da Agência Internacional de Energia Atómica (AIEA) na rede social Twitter.

"Reiterei o total apoio da AIE às instalações nucleares da Ucrânia", acrescentou.

