TOPSHOT - An Ukrainian refugee from from the Black Sea port city of Odessa, hugs two children as they arrive in Athens by bus, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 6, 2022. - Over 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since the invasion by Russian on February 24, 2022, with over half going to Poland, according to the UN refugee agency. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)

Foto: AFP

07 Março 2022