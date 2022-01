Brexit: Imigração e comércio entre poucas mudanças desde há dois anos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 25, 2017 An EU flag and a Union flag held by a demonstrator is seen with Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the Houses of Parliament as marchers taking part in an anti-Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) enter Parliament Square in central London on March 25, 2017, ahead of the British government's planned triggering of Article 50 next week. - Brexit becomes a reality on December 31, 2020 as Britain leaves Europe's customs union and single market, ending nearly half a century of often turbulent ties with its closest neighbours. The UK's tortuous departure from the European Union takes full effect when Big Ben strikes 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) in central London, just as the European mainland ushers in 2021 at midnight. Brexit has dominated British politics since the country's narrow vote to leave the bloc in June 2016, opening deep political and social wounds that still remain raw. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Foto: AFP

31 Janeiro 2022