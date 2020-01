China pode começar a testar vacina para coronavírus em menos de 40 dias

A medical staff member wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, works at an isolation ward in New Delhi on January 28, 2020, as 3 patients are under observation after returning from different part of China. - The epidemic, which experts believe emanated from a wild animal market in the city of Wuhan last month, has spread around China and to more than a dozen other countries despite the extraordinary travel curbs. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Foto: AFP

28 Janeiro 2020