Em atualização

Descolagens suspensas nos EUA após falha no sistema de aviação

Descolagens suspensas nos EUA após falha no sistema de aviação

A Autoridade Federal de Aviação dos Estados Unidos disse, esta quarta-feira, que está "a trabalhar para restaurar" um sistema chave de informação de voo, que está a afetar as ligações aéreas em todo o país. As descolagens foram suspensas.

Segundo a Autoridade Federal de Aviação dos Estados Unidos (FAA), está em causa uma falha no Sistema de Notificação de Missões Aéreas. "Estamos a efetuar verificações finais de validação e a recarregar o sistema agora. As operações em todo o Sistema Nacional do Espaço Aéreo estão afetadas", informou no Twitter.

Posteriormente, a FAA acrescentou que "algumas funções" já estavam a ficar ativas mas, de forma a garantir a segurança dos voos, as descolagens estavam suspensas

PUB

A porta-voz da Casa Branca, Karine Jean-Pierre, disse, através de uma publicação na rede social Twitter, que, neste momento, não há "qualquer sinal" de que a suspensão esteja ligada a um ciberataque.

"O presidente foi informado pelo Departamento de Transporte sobre a interrupção que afeta os sistemas da FAA. Não há indicação de um ciberataque neste momento, mas o presidente instruiu o Departamento de Transporte a conduzir uma investigação", sublinhou.

JN
Tópicos
Partilhe este artigo no Facebook
Partilhas
Comentários

Mais Notícias

Outros Conteúdos GMG

Mens Health

Próximo Artigo