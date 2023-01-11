Descolagens suspensas nos EUA após falha no sistema de aviação

JN Hoje às 12:15, atualizado às 14:11 Facebook

Twitter

Partilhar

A Autoridade Federal de Aviação dos Estados Unidos disse, esta quarta-feira, que está "a trabalhar para restaurar" um sistema chave de informação de voo, que está a afetar as ligações aéreas em todo o país. As descolagens foram suspensas.

Segundo a Autoridade Federal de Aviação dos Estados Unidos (FAA), está em causa uma falha no Sistema de Notificação de Missões Aéreas. "Estamos a efetuar verificações finais de validação e a recarregar o sistema agora. As operações em todo o Sistema Nacional do Espaço Aéreo estão afetadas", informou no Twitter.

Posteriormente, a FAA acrescentou que "algumas funções" já estavam a ficar ativas mas, de forma a garantir a segurança dos voos, as descolagens estavam suspensas

PUB

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. - The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. - The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

A porta-voz da Casa Branca, Karine Jean-Pierre, disse, através de uma publicação na rede social Twitter, que, neste momento, não há "qualquer sinal" de que a suspensão esteja ligada a um ciberataque.

"O presidente foi informado pelo Departamento de Transporte sobre a interrupção que afeta os sistemas da FAA. Não há indicação de um ciberataque neste momento, mas o presidente instruiu o Departamento de Transporte a conduzir uma investigação", sublinhou.