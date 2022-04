EUA acabam com testes antissatélite que criam detritos perigosos no espaço

(FILES) This file artist's impression released on September 1, 2011 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the debris field in low-Earth orbit (LEO) which extends to 2000 km above the Earth's surface which is based on actual data, not items in their actual size or density. - The United States said November 8, 2021 it was investigating a "debris-generating event in outer space" after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. (Photo by ESA / AFP)

20 Abril 2022