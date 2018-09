Ataque informático afetou 380 mil cartões de clientes da British Airways

epa07001766 (FILE) - A British Airways aircraft stands on a parking position at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 29 May 2017 (reissued 06 September 2018). British Airways has announced that for two weeks from August 21 hackers stole personal and financial customer data from its website and mobile app. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Foto: ANDY RAIN/EPA

06 Setembro 2018