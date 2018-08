Polícia egípcia abate seis terroristas em tiroteio no Cairo

epa06943108 Egyptian policemen stand guard as others inspect the body of the attacker at Mostorod, Greater Cairo Area, Egypt, 11 August 2018. According to report an attempted suicide attack was foiled by security forces around the Virgin Mary church which host a Marian feast celebrations at Shubra district north of Cairo, forcing the suicide attacker to detonate himself over Mostorod bridge. No causalities are reported beside the attacker. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Foto: EPA

13 Agosto 2018