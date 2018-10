Trump critica México por não deter caravanas de migrantes com destino aos EUA

epa07131909 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn of the White House by the 'Marine One' helicopter, in Washington, DC, USA, 30 October 2018. President Trump and the First Lady travel to Pennsylvania to show support for those affected by the 27 October attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Foto: EPA

31 Outubro 2018