Joe Biden oficializa a recandidatura à presidência dos EUA

O presidente norte-americano, Joe Biden, anunciou, formalmente, esta terça-feira, a recandidatura à Casa Branca em 2024.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That"s why I"m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let"s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023