Número de mortes no mundo ultrapassa as seis mil

epa08295998 A woman wearing a protective mask walks by a closed shop in a central street of Thessaloniki, Greece, 15 March 2020. Greece's cafes, restaurants, museums and archaeological sites will be suspending their operation until March 30. With 228 cases and four deaths, Greece on Saturday ranked 25th in the list of countries with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 virus cases. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EPA/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

Foto: EPA

15 Março 2020