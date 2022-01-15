Visto do espaço: imagens da explosão de vulcão que provocou tsnunami

Hoje às 10:49 Facebook

O tsunami que atingiu Tonga e outras zonas do pacífico sul teve origem na explosão de um vulcão.

Um tsunami atingiu a costa da ilha do Pacífico Sul de Tonga, após a explosão do vulcão submarino Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, a cerca de 65 quilómetros da ilha de Tongatapu, a principal desta nação insular povoada por 71 mil habitantes.

Segundo os testemunhos, o vulcão entrou em erupção às 17:20 (4.20 horas em Portugal)him e lançou uma enorme nuvem de cinza no ar, noticia o portal da "Radio New Zealand".

A explosão foi captada por imagens de satélite, que mostram a violência do momento.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 - NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

Outro ângulo da explosão, captado pelo satélite Himawari-8, um satélite meteorológico japonês.

Himawari-8 satellite imagery via RAMMB, shows a Timelapse from 0200UTC to 0730UTC of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai Volcano Eruption. Shockwave ripples in the clouds can be observed even several hours after the initial eruption. #Tonga pic.twitter.com/dJsVaAgu5F - Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 15, 2022