Tonga

Visto do espaço: imagens da explosão de vulcão que provocou tsnunami

O tsunami que atingiu Tonga e outras zonas do pacífico sul teve origem na explosão de um vulcão.

Um tsunami atingiu a costa da ilha do Pacífico Sul de Tonga, após a explosão do vulcão submarino Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, a cerca de 65 quilómetros da ilha de Tongatapu, a principal desta nação insular povoada por 71 mil habitantes.

Segundo os testemunhos, o vulcão entrou em erupção às 17:20 (4.20 horas em Portugal)him e lançou uma enorme nuvem de cinza no ar, noticia o portal da "Radio New Zealand".

A explosão foi captada por imagens de satélite, que mostram a violência do momento.

Outro ângulo da explosão, captado pelo satélite Himawari-8, um satélite meteorológico japonês.

