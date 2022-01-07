Política

O calendário dos debates para as eleições legislativas

Os candidatos às eleições legislativas de 2022 defrontam-se, este mês, em 36 debates televisivos, que vão ser transmitidos pela RTP, SIC e TVI. Confira o calendário abaixo.

Sábado, 15 de janeiro

PSD - PAN (21 horas RTP1)

Sexta-feira, 14 de janeiro

PAN - Chega (18.30 horas SIC Notícias)

PS - IL (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)

BE - CDS (22 horas RTP3)

Quinta-feira, 13 de janeiro

PSD - PS (21 horas RTP1, SIC e TVI)

Quarta-feira, 12 de janeiro

CDS - Chega (18.30 horas CNN Portugal)

PSD - PCP (21 horas SIC)

IL - Livre (22 horas SIC Notícias)

Terça-feira, 11 de janeiro

IL - PAN (18.30 horas - RTP3)

PS - BE (21 horas RTP1)

Segunda-feira, 10 de janeiro

BE - PAN (18.30 horas RTP3)

PSD - IL (21 horas SIC)

CDS - Livre (22 horas CNN Portugal)

Domingo, 9 de janeiro

PS - CDS (21 horas SIC)

IL - Chega (22 horas RTP3)

PAN - Livre (23 horas SIC Notícias)

Sábado, 8 de janeiro

PS - PAN (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)

PSD - Livre (21 horas RTP1)

Sexta-feira, 7 de janeiro

PSD - CDS (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)

Quinta-feira, 6 de janeiro

PS - Chega (21 horas RTP1)

BE - IL (22 horas SIC Notícias)

Quarta-feira, 5 de janeiro

CDS - IL (18.15 horas RTP3)

PSD - BE (21 horas SIC)

Chega - Livre (22 horas CNN Portugal)

Terça-feira, 4 de janeiro

BE - Livre (18 horas SIC Notícias)

PS - PCP (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)

CDS - PAN (22 horas RTP3)

Segunda-feira, 3 de janeiro

PSD - Chega (21 horas SIC)

Domingo, 2 de janeiro

PS - Livre (20.50 horas RTP1)

BE - Chega (22.45 horas SIC Notícias)

