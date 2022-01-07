O calendário dos debates para as eleições legislativas

Os candidatos às eleições legislativas de 2022 defrontam-se, este mês, em 36 debates televisivos, que vão ser transmitidos pela RTP, SIC e TVI. Confira o calendário abaixo.
Sábado, 15 de janeiro
PSD - PAN (21 horas RTP1)
Sexta-feira, 14 de janeiro
PAN - Chega (18.30 horas SIC Notícias)
PS - IL (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)
BE - CDS (22 horas RTP3)
Quinta-feira, 13 de janeiro
PSD - PS (21 horas RTP1, SIC e TVI)
Quarta-feira, 12 de janeiro
CDS - Chega (18.30 horas CNN Portugal)
PSD - PCP (21 horas SIC)
IL - Livre (22 horas SIC Notícias)
Terça-feira, 11 de janeiro
IL - PAN (18.30 horas - RTP3)
PS - BE (21 horas RTP1)
Segunda-feira, 10 de janeiro
BE - PAN (18.30 horas RTP3)
PSD - IL (21 horas SIC)
CDS - Livre (22 horas CNN Portugal)
Domingo, 9 de janeiro
PS - CDS (21 horas SIC)
IL - Chega (22 horas RTP3)
PAN - Livre (23 horas SIC Notícias)
Sábado, 8 de janeiro
PS - PAN (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)
PSD - Livre (21 horas RTP1)
Sexta-feira, 7 de janeiro
PSD - CDS (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)
Quinta-feira, 6 de janeiro
PS - Chega (21 horas RTP1)
BE - IL (22 horas SIC Notícias)
Quarta-feira, 5 de janeiro
CDS - IL (18.15 horas RTP3)
PSD - BE (21 horas SIC)
Chega - Livre (22 horas CNN Portugal)
Terça-feira, 4 de janeiro
BE - Livre (18 horas SIC Notícias)
PS - PCP (21 horas TVI/CNN Portugal)
CDS - PAN (22 horas RTP3)
Segunda-feira, 3 de janeiro
PSD - Chega (21 horas SIC)
Domingo, 2 de janeiro
PS - Livre (20.50 horas RTP1)
BE - Chega (22.45 horas SIC Notícias)