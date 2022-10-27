O Jogo ao Vivo

Exclusivo

Kanye West: de génio musical a ativo tóxico

Kanye West: de génio musical a ativo tóxico

Declarações antissemitas polémicas nas últimas semanas têm manchado a reputação de Ye, mais conhecido como Kanye West, ex-marido de Kim Kardashian. Várias marcas romperam colaborações com o músico e estilista de sucesso, entre as quais a Adidas, a Peloton e a Apple Music.

O primeiro sinal de uma queda financeira eminente começou no início deste mês, quando a Adidas anunciou uma revisão da colaboração com Ye e a sua marca Yeezy, após o músico ter provocado indignação ao usar uma camisola onde se lia "WHITE LIVES MATTER", no desfile da Paris Fashion Week.

Maria Campos
Tópicos
Partilhe este artigo no Facebook
Partilhas
Comentários

Mais Notícias

Outros Conteúdos GMG

Próximo Artigo