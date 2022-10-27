Kanye West: de génio musical a ativo tóxico

Declarações antissemitas polémicas nas últimas semanas têm manchado a reputação de Ye, mais conhecido como Kanye West, ex-marido de Kim Kardashian. Várias marcas romperam colaborações com o músico e estilista de sucesso, entre as quais a Adidas, a Peloton e a Apple Music.
O primeiro sinal de uma queda financeira eminente começou no início deste mês, quando a Adidas anunciou uma revisão da colaboração com Ye e a sua marca Yeezy, após o músico ter provocado indignação ao usar uma camisola onde se lia "WHITE LIVES MATTER", no desfile da Paris Fashion Week.
When you see the scale of the hatred evoked by Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter shirt, you understand that white lives mean nothing to a lot of people. If we want to survive, we have to start taking our own side. pic.twitter.com/gjiSiCI4GC- Way of the World (@wayotworld) October 4, 2022