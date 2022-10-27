Kanye West: de génio musical a ativo tóxico

Declarações antissemitas polémicas nas últimas semanas têm manchado a reputação de Ye, mais conhecido como Kanye West, ex-marido de Kim Kardashian. Várias marcas romperam colaborações com o músico e estilista de sucesso, entre as quais a Adidas, a Peloton e a Apple Music.

O primeiro sinal de uma queda financeira eminente começou no início deste mês, quando a Adidas anunciou uma revisão da colaboração com Ye e a sua marca Yeezy, após o músico ter provocado indignação ao usar uma camisola onde se lia "WHITE LIVES MATTER", no desfile da Paris Fashion Week.