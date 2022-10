Justiça russa rejeita recurso para redução de pena à basquetebolista Brittney Griner

TOPSHOT - US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison before a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022. - The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Foto: AFP

25 Outubro 2022