Barack Obama testa positivo à covid-19

O antigo presidente dos Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, testou positivo à covid-19. A mulher, Michele, fez o teste ao vírus da SARS-CoV-2 e o resultado foi negativo.

"Acabei de testar positivo à covid-19. Nos últimos dias senti a garganta arranhada, mas tirando isso sinto-me bem", escreveu o antigo presidente dos EUA, na conta pessoal do Twitter.

"Michelle e eu estamos gratos por estar vacinados e pelo reforço", lê-se na mensagem de Obama, na qual adianta que a mulher "testou negativo".

"Isto é um alerta para a necessidade de ser vacinado se ainda não foram, mesmo que os casos estejam a diminuir!, lê-se, ainda na mensagem de Barack Obama.

Segundo o site da cadeia televisiva norte-americana CNN, Obama regressou recentemente a Washington, depois de uma temporada no Havai. Segundo uma pessoa próxima, o antigo presidente testou positivo à covid-19 já depois de chegar à capital dos EUA.

