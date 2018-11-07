Personal data from 11.402 european city councils exposed by failure of the European Commission

Delfim Machado Hoje às 07:37, atualizado às 08:17 Facebook

Twitter

Addresses, phone numbers and mayors signatures have been online. Public Wifi4EU report hid the problem, but Commission now confirms the all scandal.

It is the biggest leak of personal data belonging to mayors in Europe. It all took place on May 15 of this year and was hidden in the offices of the European Commission in Brussels.

Addresses, phone numbers and copies of passports and citizen cards, with visible signature, were accessible to any user of the Wifi4EU platform, a community project that finances the installation of wireless Internet in public spaces.

Easily accessed from any computer, all personal data from 11.402 european city councils that applied for Wifi4EU, including 241 from Portugal, were exposed, as confirmed by the technical report made by the Directorate General Communications of the European Commission (DG Connect) , accessed by Jornal de Notícias (JN).

The report, made less than a month after the disclosure of personal data, underlines that "two vulnerabilities" led to the cancellation of the first phase of Wifi4EU applications, one of which was the possibility for users to view "information of candidates and suppliers, including personal data ".

For each town hall, the personal data of the mayor or deputy councilor, plus the personal data of the public official who submitted the candidacy, were exposed. Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital Societies, confirmed to JN: "The data refers to the mayor/head of municipality/legal representative (in the question referred to as "the mayor") and, if a contact person entered his/her data, the contact person".