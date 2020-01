Irão abandona acordo nuclear de 2015

epa08104737 People gather in a protest against the US aggression of Iran and the tensions in the Middle East in Brussels, Belgium, 05 January 2020. The US Pentagon announced that Iran's Quds Force leader Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed on 03 January 2020 following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. EPA/Aris Oikonomou

Foto: EPA

