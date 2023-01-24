Filme português na corrida para os Oscars. Conheça os nomeados

JN Hoje às 13:41 Facebook

Twitter

Partilhar

A curta-metragem de animação portuguesa "Ice merchants", de João Gonzalez, foi nomeada para os Oscars. É a primeira vez que um filme português chega aos prémios da Academia do Cinema dos EUA.

Em "Ice merchants", a animação de João Gonzalez, um homem e o seu filho saltam todos os dias de paraquedas, da casa onde vivem no alto à beira de um precipício, para virem lá abaixo à aldeia, vender o gelo que produzem durante a noite.

PUB

"Ice merchants, filme de João Gonzalez, tem um percurso único: foi o primeiro filme de animação português a ser premiado em Cannes; foi um dos 5 nomeados para os Prémios do Cinema Europeu; somou 9 prémios em festivais qualificantes para o Óscar da Academia Americana; conquistou 45 outros prémios e menções especiais em festivais de cinema; ultrapassa as 100 seleções oficiais em festivais de todo o mundo, em menos de um ano de circuito", pode ler-se num comunicado enviado às redações pela Agência da Curta Metragem.

João Gonzalez tem 26 anos e é um cineasta do Porto.

Esta é a lista de nomeados:

Melhor Filme:

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Melhor Realizador

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tar"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Melhor Ator

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Melhor Atriz

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Atriz Secundária

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu

Ator Secundário

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Argumento adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Argumento Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywher

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Filme Estrangeiro

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Curta-metragem

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupile

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Curta-metragem de animação

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Ice Marchants - João Gonzalez e Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich told Me the World is Fake an I Think I believe It