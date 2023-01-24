Filme português na corrida para os Oscars. Conheça os nomeados

A curta-metragem de animação portuguesa "Ice merchants", de João Gonzalez, foi nomeada para os Oscars. É a primeira vez que um filme português chega aos prémios da Academia do Cinema dos EUA.
Em "Ice merchants", a animação de João Gonzalez, um homem e o seu filho saltam todos os dias de paraquedas, da casa onde vivem no alto à beira de um precipício, para virem lá abaixo à aldeia, vender o gelo que produzem durante a noite.
"Ice merchants, filme de João Gonzalez, tem um percurso único: foi o primeiro filme de animação português a ser premiado em Cannes; foi um dos 5 nomeados para os Prémios do Cinema Europeu; somou 9 prémios em festivais qualificantes para o Óscar da Academia Americana; conquistou 45 outros prémios e menções especiais em festivais de cinema; ultrapassa as 100 seleções oficiais em festivais de todo o mundo, em menos de um ano de circuito", pode ler-se num comunicado enviado às redações pela Agência da Curta Metragem.
João Gonzalez tem 26 anos e é um cineasta do Porto.
Esta é a lista de nomeados:
Melhor Filme:
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"The Fabelmans"
"Tar"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
"Triangle of Sadness"
"Women Talking"
Melhor Realizador
Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
Todd Field, "Tar"
Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
Melhor Ator
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
Bill Nighy, "Living"
Melhor Atriz
Cate Blanchett, "Tar"
Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Atriz Secundária
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Ator Secundário
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Argumento adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Argumento Original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywher
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Filme Estrangeiro
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Curta-metragem
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupile
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Curta-metragem de animação
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Ice Marchants - João Gonzalez e Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich told Me the World is Fake an I Think I believe It